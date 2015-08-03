All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies Gold going to 1154, er...1168 3 August 2015, 16:16 forexintel 0 130 Still yellow locked above black, in H4, hence keeping the trade open... #gold, gold price, spot gold, 3q trading system Source To add comments, please log in or register Bonebreaker Core System – “RAPID FIRE MODE” Preset (Video + Settings) Analytics & Forecasts 70 0 User Guide: Settings: "20 Pair Roulette" & "Game Changer" Other 61 0 I hate to say this, but... Events 77 0 Gold Doesn’t Need Bad News—It Needs Real News (NFP Post-Mortem) Analytics & Forecasts 95 0 3 Bonebreaker Core System (MT4) — A calm Core + Satellite idea for Gold Trading Systems 62 0 Bonebreaker Core System (MT4) — Core + Satellite Fixed-Lot Management for Gold Trading Systems 71 0 Gold (XAUUSD) – Weekly Outlook Follow-Up (H1 Analysis) Analytics & Forecasts 133 2 1 Gold Only Win G (MT5) released + Gold Only Win World updated (Semi-Manual mode added) Trading Systems 108 0 🚀 Magic Histogram MT5 — The Smart Indicator That Spots the Trend Before the Market Analytics & Forecasts 332 0 How To Train EA AutoRobot IQ7 | Strategy Tester | Symbols & TimeFrames Research.. Trading Systems 93 0 Keltner Channels Buy Sell Alerts My Trading 13 0 FOR FREE - Donchian Zig-Zag Indicator My Trading 19 0 🔥 Titanium Flux EA — XAUUSD | LIVE PERFORMANCE Statistics 15 0 📊 TOL LANGIT ETF – Strategy Comparison (Real Data) Trading Strategies 41 0 1 Breaking Down the Barrier Trading Strategies 37 0 Prompt Engineering for Traders: How to Talk to AI to Get Profitable Code Trading Strategies 35 0 Should You Let AI Trade for You or Just Advise You? (The 2026 Decision) My Trading 45 0 Ai Breakout X Trading Strategies 63 0 1 HyperTrend Indicator My Trading 53 0 Trading strategy Heads or Tails analysis of the trading robot code. Other 7 0 Technical Market Analysis For 2026-01-21 Analytics & Forecasts 6 0 234 Gold Daily Analysis (19 January 2026): Hanging Man Pattern and Market Context 150 Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (January 19–23, 2026) 138 Mastering XAUUSD Daily: What Smart Traders Are Watching Today, January 19,2026 forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB