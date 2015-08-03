EURJPY Pivot Points Analysis - bearish ranging between Central Pivot and S2 Pivot

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.08.04 17:13

EURUSD Breakout Fails (based on dailyfx article)



An Initial bullish breakout fails for the EURUSD



Range reversals begin at 1.0964



Range support starts at 1.0934









After traversing its daily 30 pip range, the EURUSD has opened the US trading session with a false breakout. Prices attempted a move above today’s R4 Camarilla pivot at 1.0979, but this bullish breakout quickly reversed. Prices are currently tradingback inside of today’s pivot range. As seen below, the EURUSD’s trading range begins at resistance found at the R3 pivot, at a price of 1.0964. If price continues to decline through values of support, traders will begin to look for price to target the S3 pivot found at a price of 1.0934.