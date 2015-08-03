EURJPY Pivot Points Analysis - bearish ranging between Central Pivot and S2 Pivot

W1 price is located to be below yearly Central Pivot for the primary bearish with the secondary ranging between pivot level at 142.83 and S2 Pivot at 127.21:
- The price is on bearish ranging between pivot level at 142.83 and S2 Pivot at 127.21;
- The
price is located on S1 Pivot at 135.90 for crossing this level many times from above to below and to below to above for totally ranging condition;
- If weekly price will break pivot level at 142.83
so we may see the reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to the bullish condition, otherwise the price will
be on bearish ranging within yearly Central Pivot and yearly S2;
|Instrument
|S2 Pivot
|S1 Pivot
|Yearly PP
|R1 Pivot
|EUR/JPY
|127.21
|135.90
|142.83
|151.52
Trend:
- W1 - ranging bearish
- MN1 - bearish breakdown