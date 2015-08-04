Weekly Fundamentals by Morgan Stanley: USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, CAD

USD: Bullish
"We expect USD strength to be focused against EM and commodity currencies."
EUR: Bearish
"Many investors have hedged equity positions in Europe with short EUR. This suggests that in an environment where commodity currencies and EM may sell off, risk generally could take a hit, adding some support to EUR in the near term. Over the medium to longer term, however, we retain our bearish view on EUR."
JPY: Neutral
"We believe the BoJ is likely to refrain from further easing barring an unforeseeable shock to inflation, which should offer support to JPY. The central bank is likely focused on its new core CPI measure which does not include energy, and has grown steadily over recent months."
GBP: Bullish
"GBP performance will unfold in three phases going forward. First, broad-based GBP strength heading into the August 6 MPC meeting, where we expect the first vote for a rate hike. Second, a more selective approach after the August meeting. Finally, given the longer-term headwinds to UK growth from fiscal tightening and political uncertainty, the currency may lose steam after the first hike."
CAD: Bearish
"We like buying USDCAD on this dip, believing that as oil price uncertainty continues to mount, USDCAD will continue to head higher, testing the levels reached at the end of last week. On top of this, the second round impact of the lower oil price on the economy is likely to continue to be seen, possibly in upcoming employment data."