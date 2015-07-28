Gold, is in bottom of channel. The time cycles shows it is in bottom and Commodity Channel Index too.
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Gold, is in bottom of channel. The time cycles shows it is in bottom and Commodity Channel Index too.

28 July 2015, 23:56
Yaser Sabbaghi
Yaser Sabbaghi
0
218
Chart XAUUSD, D1, 2015.07.28 21:43 UTC, FX Central Clearing Ltd., MetaTrader 4, Demo
#gold, xau/usd