Buying dollar correction and selling EUR/USD if it pushes any higher
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Buying dollar correction and selling EUR/USD if it pushes any higher

29 July 2015, 17:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
2
2 073

Societe Generale made some prediction concerning EUR/USD based on fundamental analysis:

  • "The overall picture is sufficiently blurred that month-end flows and pre-FOMC position-squaring will probably dominate. The 10-year EU/US yield spread is range-bound and the 2-year rate spread is back up over the last couple of days, both very consistent with the EUR/USD bounce, and doing absolutely nothing to suggest the range will break without new developments."
  • "No-one (us included) expects much from the FOMC statement other than affirming data-dependence, so we’ll have to wait for the GDP data (expect a strong 3.3% growth rate)."
  • "The overall pattern of the news in the next three days supports the idea of buying the dollar correction and selling EUR/USD if it pushes any higher."
#eurusd, technical analysis, Societe Generale