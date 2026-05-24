RANGE LADDER [ tambangEA ]

- VISIBLE CHART RANGE -













How EA Works : https://youtu.be/uiF6SfGWGJg

MQL5 Blogs : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770443

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157434

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178388





































RANGE LADDER [tambangEA] is a professional visual analysis indicator built for traders who want a clearer view of market activity inside the visible chart range.

The indicator creates a premium range-ladder dashboard that displays how tick-volume activity is distributed across price zones. It separates market activity into four practical categories:

Buyers Entered

Sellers Exited

Sellers Entered

Buyers Exited

This structure helps traders understand whether a price zone is being supported by new buying activity, short covering, new selling pressure, or buyer exit activity.

The indicator is designed with a clean Dark Luxury dashboard, TradingView-style middle ladder, side profiles, smart zone labels, and a draggable/minimizable control panel. It is suitable for discretionary traders who use support and resistance, market structure, trend continuation, breakout, pullback, and reversal analysis.

Important Data Note

This MetaTrader version uses Tick Volume Delta Proxy because MetaTrader does not provide native TradingView-style Open Interest data.

The indicator does not claim to display real exchange Open Interest. Instead, it uses available MetaTrader tick-volume behavior as a practical proxy for visual range-ladder analysis.

1. Premium Range Ladder Dashboard

Main Features

The central ladder shows price-zone activity in a structured four-column format:

Up OI / Up Price

Down OI / Up Price

Up OI / Down Price

Down OI / Down Price

Cells are displayed in a TradingView-inspired format:

Strongest value in a row receives a colored background.

Existing non-dominant values appear with text and border.

Empty zones remain visible with a clean border-only grid.

This makes the ladder easier to read while keeping the chart clean and professional.

2. Four Market Activity Categories

The indicator classifies activity into four categories:

Buyers Entered

Shows areas where price increased while tick-volume activity increased. This may indicate new buying pressure.

Sellers Exited

Shows areas where price increased while tick-volume activity decreased. This may indicate short covering or sellers closing positions.

Sellers Entered

Shows areas where price decreased while tick-volume activity increased. This may indicate new selling pressure.

Buyers Exited

Shows areas where price decreased while tick-volume activity decreased. This may indicate buyers closing positions or long exit pressure.

3. Side Profile Visualization

The left and right side profiles provide a visual shape of activity distribution across price zones.

They help traders identify:

High activity price zones

Potential reaction levels

Dominant activity clusters

Strong ladder imbalance zones

Areas where price may react, reject, or consolidate

4. Smart Strong Zone Labels

The indicator can automatically display important labels near the middle ladder:

STRONG BUYERS ZONE

SHORT COVERING ZONE

STRONG SELLERS ZONE

LONG EXIT ZONE

The label display mode can be adjusted:

Off

Dominant Overall

Dominant Per Side

All Qualified

The recommended default is Dominant Per Side, which keeps the chart clean by showing only the most relevant bullish-side and bearish-side zones.

5. Draggable and Minimizable Dashboard Panel

The information panel can be moved and minimized directly on the chart.

The panel includes:

Quick guide

Color explanation

Data mode warning

Preset information

Symbol switcher

This makes the indicator easier to use without opening the settings window repeatedly.

6. Symbol Switcher Panel

The dashboard includes a symbol switcher that allows users to move quickly between selected instruments.

Users can customize the symbol list from the input settings, for example:

BTCUSD

XAUUSD

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

US30

US100

The current symbol is highlighted for easier navigation.

7. Visual Presets

The indicator includes practical presets:

Clean Beginner

A cleaner setup for users who want less visual information.

Scalping

A more active setup for lower timeframes and short-term trading.

Swing / Intraday

A broader setup for traders who analyze larger visible ranges.

Custom

Allows advanced users to configure all visual and calculation settings manually.

Attach RANGE LADDER [tambangEA] to the chart. Select the preferred visual preset. Observe the middle ladder and identify the strongest colored cells. Check whether the strong zone aligns with support, resistance, breakout, pullback, or market structure. Use the side profiles to confirm whether the activity zone has strong participation. Use Strong Zone Labels as attention markers, not as automatic buy/sell signals. Confirm entries with your own strategy, risk management, and price action rules.

How to UseRecommended Usage

This indicator can be useful for:

Scalping analysis

Intraday analysis

Support and resistance confirmation

Breakout and retest analysis

Pullback analysis

Market activity mapping

Visual volume-pressure analysis

Price-zone reaction analysis

Recommended timeframes:

M1 to M15 for scalping

M15 to H1 for intraday trading

H1 to H4 for broader zone analysis

Input Highlights

The indicator includes settings for:

Visual preset selection

Profile rows

Ladder rows

Side profile width

Strong zone threshold

Strong zone display mode

Help panel position

Panel drag and minimize

Symbol switcher list

Color customization

Font size adjustment

Tick-volume proxy behavior

Best Practice

Use the indicator as a market activity map, not as a standalone signal generator.

A strong zone becomes more meaningful when it appears near:

Major support or resistance

Previous swing high or swing low

Breakout or retest area

Trend continuation zone

High-volume rejection zone

Market structure confirmation

Risk Warning

Trading involves risk. This indicator is designed as a visual analytical tool and does not guarantee profit. It should not be used as the only reason to open or close a trade.

Always use proper risk management, position sizing, and independent trade confirmation before entering the market.











