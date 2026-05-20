Remington MT5 - User Guide

Remington is an advanced multi-filter scalping indicator specifically engineered for MetaTrader 5, built around the proven Supertrend core and reinforced by 25 independent confirmation filters. The system is optimized for the EURUSD M1 timeframe and designed to operate reliably across varying market conditions by dynamically adapting filter weights to volatility, momentum and market structure.

The indicator integrates ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit, Fibonacci-projected exits, interactive on-chart filter controls, and live performance statistics to ensure consistent signal quality and transparent decision-making. All calculations are performed strictly on closed candles — no repainting, no lag, no signal manipulation.

Remington is recommended for traders who want a precision scalping framework with full configurability, suitable for both beginners using the optimized default setup and advanced traders building custom filter combinations.

Learn More About Remington and download the Indicator here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177921













KEY SYSTEM COMPONENTS



1. Supertrend Core Engine

Trend identification using ATR-based volatility bands

Dynamic adaptation to changing market conditions

Clear visual confirmation of bullish and bearish trends

Forms the primary directional bias for every signal

2. Multi-Filter Confirmation System (25 Filters)

Momentum filters: RSI, ADX, DI, MACD Divergence, Probability Engine

Trend filters: EMA Trend, Fast/Slow EMA, EMA Slope, EMA Zone

Volatility filters: ATR, ATR OverExt, ATR Strength, Bollinger Bands, Volume, VWAP

Structure filters: Candle Close, Wick Filter, Min Bars, Distance, Fibonacci Filter

Time and management filters: Session Filter, Early Close, Min Bars Between Trades

3. ATR-Based Risk Management

Dynamic Stop Loss calculated from ATR multiplier

Take Profit projected onto nearest Fibonacci retracement

Runtime adjustable SL multiplier (1.5× to 5.0×)

Runtime adjustable TP multiplier (0.5× to 3.0×)

Designed to scale risk with market volatility

4. Fibonacci Take Profit Module

Automatically detects recent swing highs and lows

Projects Fibonacci levels: 0.236, 0.382, 0.5, 0.618, 0.786

Targets structurally significant exit zones

Improves win rate by exiting before major retracements

5. Interactive Chart Panel

Toggle any of the 25 filters with a single click

Cycle SL, TP and Fibonacci multipliers in real time

Minimize and expand panel for chart space management

No need to detach and reattach the indicator to change settings

6. Live Performance Dashboard

Real-time win rate calculation

Total trades, wins / losses breakdown

TP hits, SL hits, average profit per trade

Cumulative profit/loss in pips

Provides instant feedback on filter combination effectiveness

SIGNAL QUALITY FEATURES

Probability Confluence Engine

Tests 10 independent market conditions per signal

Calculates a confluence percentage score

Blocks signals below configurable threshold (default 55%)

Eliminates low-probability setups before they reach the chart

Candle Close Filter

Requires the signal candle to close in the trade direction

Filters out false breakouts and indecisive bars

Essential confirmation for M1 scalping

Wick Filter

Rejects candles with excessive wicks (default ratio 0.4)

Avoids signals on indecisive doji-like candles

Improves entry quality in volatile sessions

Min Bars Between Trades

Enforces minimum spacing between consecutive signals

Prevents overtrading in choppy ranges

Configurable from 1 to 50 bars

Session Time Filter

Restricts signal generation to liquid hours (default 07:00 – 21:00)

Avoids low-volume Asian session noise

Optional Friday and Monday exclusion

TRADING STRATEGY LOGIC

Entry Signals

Supertrend directional bias confirmed

Active filters validate trade direction

Probability Engine confluence above threshold

Candle closes in the signal direction

Signal painted only after the originating bar fully closes

Stop Loss & Take Profit

ATR-Based Mode (Default):

SL = Entry ± (ATR × 3.0)

TP = Entry ± (ATR × 1.5 × Fibonacci 0.5)

Effective TP distance: ~0.75× ATR for tight scalping exits

All multipliers adjustable directly from the chart panel

Fibonacci TP Module:

Locks profit at the nearest Fibonacci retracement

Improves win rate vs. raw ATR-only targets

Disable in panel to use pure ATR mode

Early Close Logic

Closes virtual trades that exceed maximum bars in trade (default 100)

Captures partial profit on stalled setups

Reduces drawdown in ranging markets

Multi-Channel Alert System

On-screen popup alerts

Push notifications to MT5 mobile app

Optional email alerts

Triggered on signal generation, TP hit, SL hit and timeout

VISUAL INTERFACE & DASHBOARD

Filter Control Panel

Organized into intuitive sections:

Core (Supertrend, Fibo TP)

Trend (4 EMA filters)

Momentum (5 oscillators)

Volatility (6 ATR & price filters)

Structure (5 structural filters)

Display (P/L visualization, Fibonacci levels)

Performance Statistics Panel

Real-time display of:

Symbol and timeframe

Win rate percentage with visual gauge

Total trades count

Wins, losses, TP hits, SL hits

Average profit and total cumulative P/L in pips

Current SL, TP and Fibonacci multipliers

Design

Minimalist professional interface

Cyan accent color scheme on dark navy background

Golden eagle/phoenix emblem in panel header

Designed for fast monitoring without visual clutter

NO REPAINT - NO BACKPAINT

Signal Integrity Guarantee

Never uses the current candle (i == 0) for signal generation

Only uses confirmed closed data (i ≥ 1)

Once an arrow is painted, it remains permanently fixed

No retroactive signal insertion in historical data

Historical performance reflects exactly what would have been traded live

How to Verify

Open the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester in visual mode Step through candles one by one Confirm arrows appear only at candle close Verify no arrows shift, disappear or get inserted retroactively

RECOMMENDED USAGE

Symbol: EURUSD – fully optimized configuration

Timeframe: M1 (recommended) – also supports M5, M15, H1, H4

Broker Type: ECN / STP with low spreads (1.0 pip or below)

Best Sessions: London & New York overlap (07:00 – 21:00 GMT)

Default Filters: 12 of 25 pre-enabled, ready to use immediately

While Remington is compatible with all major Forex pairs and most timeframes, EURUSD M1 delivers the best balance between signal frequency and accuracy.

INSTALLATION & QUICK START

Step 1 — Install

Download Remington from the MQL5 Marketplace

The indicator appears automatically in MT5 Navigator under Indicators

Drag onto your chart or double-click to attach

Step 2 — Configure

Default configuration is pre-optimized — no setup required

Adjust filters via the on-chart panel as needed

Enable / disable alerts from the input parameters

Step 3 — Trade

Wait for the arrow signal to print at candle close

Enter at the indicated entry price

Place SL and TP on the printed lines

Monitor the live statistics panel for ongoing performance

FUTURE ENHANCEMENTS (ROADMAP)

Upcoming versions of Remington will integrate Machine Learning enhancements via ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange) for adaptive signal validation.

Planned Features:

Neural network confirmation layer on top of existing filters

Adaptive learning from historical signal performance

Auto-tuning of filter weights per symbol and session

Symbol presets for XAUUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and major pairs

Companion Expert Advisor for full automation

The ONNX layer will not replace the current strategy — it will enhance signal confidence by adding a data-driven validation step alongside the existing 25-filter framework.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Pre-Live Testing

Always backtest Remington on your broker's historical data before live use

Run on a demo account for at least 1 week to verify execution quality

Verify spreads are within recommended limits (≤ 1.0 pip for EURUSD M1)

Confirm alert delivery (popup, push, email) works as expected

Money Management

Never risk more than 1–2% of account equity per trade

Adjust position sizing based on SL distance (which is dynamic with ATR)

Avoid trading during major news events when spreads widen

Monitor cumulative daily P/L and set personal stop-loss limits

Filter Customization

Start with the default 12-filter configuration

Add filters one at a time and observe win rate impact

More filters = fewer but higher-quality signals

Fewer filters = more frequent signals with higher variance

Find the balance that matches your trading style

Disclaimer

Results may vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spread levels and configuration settings. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Always trade responsibly and only with capital you can afford to lose.



CONTACT & SUPPORT

For configuration guidance, filter selection advice or general questions about Remington, contact me directly through the MQL5 messaging system. Buyers receive personalized support to help optimize the indicator for their specific trading style and broker setup.

Trade with precision. Trade with Remington.



