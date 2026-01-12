FOR FREE Parabolic SAR Oscillator

Download for FREE!!

The Parabolic SAR Oscillator is a momentum-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that represents classic Parabolic SAR logic in oscillator form. Instead of plotting signals directly on price, it displays trend direction and momentum changes in a separate window, improving readability and reducing chart clutter.

The indicator is suitable for traders who prefer oscillator-based trend analysis.

Indicator Logic

The Parabolic SAR Oscillator converts Parabolic SAR calculations into oscillating values that reflect bullish and bearish momentum. Changes in direction indicate potential trend shifts, acceleration, or weakening momentum.

This format allows traders to analyze trend behavior more clearly, especially during transition phases.

Key Features