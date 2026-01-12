Gold at $12,000? My 2026 Apocalypse Forecast

This week, I’m sharing my wildest forecasts for 2026. Please take them with a grain of humor and healthy skepticism—don’t treat them as gospel. These predictions might border on absurd… but that’s kind of the point of the genre. The probability they come true is close to zero—but not quite zero.

So… gold closed 2025 at $4,300 per ounce.

Yes, you heard that right. Over four thousand dollars. Not per kilogram—per single ounce. You know, that tiny piece weighing less than 28 grams.

“So what?” you might say. Sure, it’s an impressive rally, and markets have grown used to numbers with lots of zeros. But the reasons behind this surge? They go far beyond even the darkest scenarios people imagined just a year ago.

Imagine this: the global trust system has collapsed—not partially, not “like in 2008,” but completely. Central banks no longer understand each other. Currency swaps are frozen. SWIFT has fractured into regional shards. China launched its digital yuan with no dollar involvement. The U.S. responded with a full embargo on anything related to precious metals. And then—suddenly—Switzerland announced it can no longer guarantee physical delivery of gold from its vaults.

That’s when real panic began. Not the TikTok kind you see in “investing for beginners” reels—but the kind where people actually show up at banks with suitcases, demanding bars. The kind where gold stops being just an asset… and becomes the last form of money.

And now—the headline-grabbing part—my shocking 2026 forecast:

Gold could hit $12,000 per ounce.

Yes, twelve thousand. And it won’t be driven by inflation or geopolitics. It’ll be triggered by the collapse of the very concept of “money supply.” When digital currencies fall under total control and cash disappears from circulation, physical gold will be the only thing you can’t block, delete, or redefine with an algorithm.

Of course, this sounds like apocalyptic fiction—maybe even a parody of doomsday prepper scenarios. But remember: in a world where AI drives 80% of trading decisions and neural networks generate economic models without human input, the line between absurdity and reality blurs faster than you can refresh your XAU/USD chart.

