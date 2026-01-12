William's Percent Range Multi-Timeframe Indicator for MT5

The Williams' Percent Range (WPR) is a highly respected momentum oscillator used by technical analysts to identify overbought and oversold conditions. However, the standard Meta Trader 5 (MT5) version of this indicator often confuses traders because it utilizes negative values (ranging from 0 to -100).
The WPR_MTF indicator, developed by me Roberto Jacobs, revolutionizes this classic tool. It incorporates the proprietary WPR Plus (+) logic, which converts the traditional negative scale into a more intuitive positive scale ranging from 0.0 (Oversold) to 100.0 (Overbought). Furthermore, it eliminates the need to switch between charts by scanning 21 different timeframes simultaneously—from M1 to Monthly (MN1)—and displaying them in a sleek, interactive dashboard.