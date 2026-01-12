William's Percent Range Multi-Timeframe Indicator for MT5

The Williams' Percent Range (WPR) is a highly respected momentum oscillator used by technical analysts to identify overbought and oversold conditions. However, the standard Meta Trader 5 (MT5) version of this indicator often confuses traders because it utilizes negative values (ranging from 0 to -100).

So, the value of the Williams’ Percent Range Multi-Timeframe indicator in the WPR_MTF indicator is not obtained using the Indicator Handle. Instead, the structure and code of the Williams’ Percent Range indicator because I created the iWPR Plus code, so I can write the code directly in the function.



