William's Percent Range Multi-Timeframe Indicator for MT5
Trading Strategies

William's Percent Range Multi-Timeframe Indicator for MT5

12 January 2026, 13:38
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
29

The Williams' Percent Range (WPR) is a highly respected momentum oscillator used by technical analysts to identify overbought and oversold conditions. However, the standard Meta Trader 5 (MT5) version of this indicator often confuses traders because it utilizes negative values (ranging from 0 to -100).

So, the value of the Williams’ Percent Range Multi-Timeframe indicator in the WPR_MTF indicator is not obtained using the Indicator Handle. Instead, the structure and code of the Williams’ Percent Range indicator because I created the iWPR Plus code, so I can write the code directly in the function.

The WPR_MTF indicator, developed by me Roberto Jacobs, revolutionizes this classic tool. It incorporates the proprietary WPR Plus (+) logic, which converts the traditional negative scale into a more intuitive positive scale ranging from 0.0 (Oversold) to 100.0 (Overbought). Furthermore, it eliminates the need to switch between charts by scanning 21 different timeframes simultaneously—from M1 to Monthly (MN1)—and displaying them in a sleek, interactive dashboard.

#Forex trading signals, MQL5 Indicator, MT5 Dashboard, Multi-Timeframe Indicator