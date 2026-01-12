

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🌊 GLOBAL LIQUIDITY — THE INVISIBLE FORCE BEHIND EVERY FX MOVE

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

💡 THE CORE IDEA

Currencies don’t move only because of data.

They move because of how much money exists globally and how easily it flows.

When global liquidity expands, risk currencies rise.

When it contracts, everything scrambles for safety.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📊 WHAT IS GLOBAL LIQUIDITY?

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Global liquidity represents the total amount of money available in the global financial system.

Main drivers:

Central bank balance sheets (Fed, ECB, BoJ, PBoC)

Money supply growth (M2)

Credit availability

Cross-border capital flows

More liquidity = more risk-taking.

Less liquidity = forced deleveraging.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚠️ WHY GLOBAL LIQUIDITY MOVES FX

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

1️⃣ Risk Appetite Control

High liquidity → investors chase yield → risk currencies strengthen (AUD, NZD, EM FX).

2️⃣ USD Dominance

Global liquidity contraction usually means USD shortage → USD strengthens aggressively.

3️⃣ Forced Position Unwinds

When liquidity dries up, leveraged positions close → violent FX moves.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📉 LIQUIDITY CONTRACTION PHASE

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Caused by:

Rate hikes

Quantitative tightening (QT)

Credit stress

Banking stress

Effects:

USD strengthens

JPY & CHF strengthen

EM currencies collapse

Carry trades unwind

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📈 LIQUIDITY EXPANSION PHASE

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Caused by:

Rate cuts

QE

Fiscal stimulus

Credit easing

Effects:

USD weakens

Risk currencies rally

Commodities rise

Carry trades explode

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📊 REAL-WORLD EXAMPLES

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🌍 2020–2021

Massive global liquidity injection

→ USD weakened

→ Risk currencies surged

🌍 2022

Aggressive global tightening

→ Liquidity drained

→ USD reached multi-decade highs

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚙️ PRO TIP — TRACK THESE INDICATORS

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Fed + ECB + BoJ balance sheet trends

Global M2 growth rate

Cross-currency basis swaps

Stress in funding markets

Sudden USD strength without data

These usually signal liquidity shifts before FX trends explode.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🚀 TAKEAWAY

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

FX is a liquidity market first — a fundamentals market second.

When liquidity flows, currencies trend smoothly.

When liquidity breaks, currencies move violently.

If you understand global liquidity,

you understand why trends begin, accelerate, and end.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

