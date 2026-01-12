Download for FREE!!
FVG Channels Indicator
FVG Channels Indicator for MetaTrader 5
The FVG Channels Indicator is a Smart Money Concepts–based tool for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes Fair Value Gaps as structured price channels. It helps traders identify imbalance areas and observe how price interacts with these zones over time.
The indicator is designed for traders who use Fair Value Gap analysis and prefer clear, channel-based market structure.
Indicator Logic
The FVG Channels Indicator detects Fair Value Gaps created by impulsive price movement and extends them into dynamic channels. These channels represent areas where price may rebalance, react, or continue its movement.
By displaying imbalance zones as channels instead of single levels, the indicator provides additional context for market behavior and structure.
Key Features
-
Automatic detection of Fair Value Gaps
-
Channel-based visualization of imbalance zones
-
Helps track price interaction with FVG areas
-
Suitable for trend continuation and pullback analysis
-
Works on multiple instruments and timeframes
-
Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5
Recommended Use
The FVG Channels Indicator is best used as a contextual and confirmation tool. Traders typically combine it with market structure, price action, or higher-timeframe bias to evaluate potential trade scenarios around imbalance zones.