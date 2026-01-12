Download for FREE!!

FVG Channels Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The FVG Channels Indicator is a Smart Money Concepts–based tool for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes Fair Value Gaps as structured price channels. It helps traders identify imbalance areas and observe how price interacts with these zones over time.

The indicator is designed for traders who use Fair Value Gap analysis and prefer clear, channel-based market structure.

Indicator Logic

The FVG Channels Indicator detects Fair Value Gaps created by impulsive price movement and extends them into dynamic channels. These channels represent areas where price may rebalance, react, or continue its movement.

By displaying imbalance zones as channels instead of single levels, the indicator provides additional context for market behavior and structure.

Key Features

Automatic detection of Fair Value Gaps

Channel-based visualization of imbalance zones

Helps track price interaction with FVG areas

Suitable for trend continuation and pullback analysis

Works on multiple instruments and timeframes

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Use

The FVG Channels Indicator is best used as a contextual and confirmation tool. Traders typically combine it with market structure, price action, or higher-timeframe bias to evaluate potential trade scenarios around imbalance zones.