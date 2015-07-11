Bitcoin News: bitcoin regulations, new bitcoin wallet, and more

Jersey to Create Bitcoin Regulations in Line with Public Opinion

The Government of Jersey has asked public to provide its opinion on whether it should regulate decentralized virtual currencies such as Bitcoin or not.



Blockchain Reveals First Look of its New Bitcoin Wallet

The announcement comes months after the company raised $30.5 million in seed funding from some of the top-tier investors, including Sir Richard Branson, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Wicklow Capital. Prior to that, it was already popular for being an all-in-one service platform for its users, offering them all sort of technical information at one place.



Facebook To Join BitReserve

The San Francisco-based Bitcoin startup has now appointed Facebook’s lawyer Craig Clark as its Executive Vice President and General Counsel.