TRADER DANGER: READ THIS BEFORE TOUCHING BINARY OPTIONS

Forex Binary Options… the latest trend in the financial industry – a completely new way to make money from currency movements.

Binary options are not to be mistaken for normal options contracts, which are a completely different thing. We’re specifically talking about binaries only.

As a Forex trader, you probably visit many Forex websites and therefore see a lot of mentions about binary options, especially in the form of advertisements or those annoying ‘get rich quick with binary options’ emails.

They are promoted as being: easy, low risk, and give huge ROI in a small amount of time – as quick as 60 seconds!

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