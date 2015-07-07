Max Keiser: Despotism as an absolute rule by bankers and debt - Video

"Republics decline in democracy, and democracy turns into despotism." Aristotle.



Europe and America have absorbed democracy many decades ago, however they have been invading many countries around the world. Why? To turn them into democracies. And now, we are on the verge of despotism, although a quiet one.



Despotism of bankers and debt. Despotism of a secret trade deal. Despotism of a financial contract which gives rights solely to creditors. Surely, hosts Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert cover today's most painful and most urgent topic of Greece.



In this fresh and extremely interesting episode of the Keiser Report, the hosts discuss such realities of today's as unalienable rights to liberty, bureaucracy and the power of a piece of paper.

Can technology help individuals in fighting against corrupted bureaucrats?



The theme of this kind of revolution continues in the second part of the episode as Max and his guest Nozomi Hayase discuss bitcoin and blockchain technologies enabling evolution of the human species which financial weapons keep enslaved.



