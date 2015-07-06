Bitcoin in Remittance Market

Total remittances in 2014 reached $583 billion which is more than double the official development assistance (ODA) in the world. Whereas India received $70 billion, Chinese were able to send $64 billion back home. Another major economy that receives huge remittances is the Philippines, it got $28 billion. In line with the expected global economic recovery next year, the global flows of remittances are expected to accelerate by 4.1% in 2016, to reach an estimated $610 billion, rising to $636 billion in 2017.



Some economies depend heavily on workers’ remittances as these are a significant part of capital flows. However, as a huge chunk of this capital goes back to payment processing companies like PayPal, MoneyGram, Western Union Money Transfer, etc. amongst others, they are looking for an alternative and Bitcoin looks like a fresh air for them.



The digital currency is emerging as a right solution for people who may have to pay up to 10% of the total remittance. Though even in Bitcoin money transfer remittance remains deeply dependent on third parties as banks are still validating money transfers from senders to the remittance operator and again to recipients, it has developed cheaper payment processing.

