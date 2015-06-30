Margin Requirement Increase

Due to uncertainty in the markets brought about by the current situation with Greece, margin requirements for all FX and Metals pairs will be increased from 1% to 2% as of 20:00 server time TODAY (June 30th).

Margin requirements will revert to 1% as soon as the situation has been resolved and volatility has returned to normal.

Please monitor your account prior to 20:00 today and adjust your positions (if required) to avoid potential margin call / stop-out.

As ever, if you have questions or need some assistance, our friendly live-chat team are standing by.

Regards,

Tallinex Limited

The Jaycees Building, Stoney Ground

PO Box 362, Kingstown, VC0100

St Vincent and the Grenadines