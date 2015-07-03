Weekly digest June 29 - July 3: From Greferendum to European economic growth and plunging Chinese stocks
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest June 29 - July 3: From Greferendum to European economic growth and plunging Chinese stocks

3 July 2015, 13:57
Alice F
Alice F
0
762

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

This week's main: Sunday Greferendum looms. How will Greeks vote?

What's new in the world: policy, economic indicators, events

Currency and commodity market news

Stock market news

Company news

Self-development for traders

#stocks, China, weekly digest, Grexit, Greek crisis, Greferendum