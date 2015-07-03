Weekly digest June 29 - July 3: From Greferendum to European economic growth and plunging Chinese stocks

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
This week's main: Sunday Greferendum looms. How will Greeks vote?
- MQL5 Blogs: Nobel economists split on how to vote in Greece's eurozone referendum
- CNBC: Grexit: Why even ‘yes’ could see Greece leave
- MQL5 Blogs: Poll: Greeks inclined to vote 'Yes', in favor of further cuts
- Bloomberg: Greeks Split Down Middle Before Bailout Referendum: Bloomberg Poll
- Reuters: 'Yes' camp takes slim lead in Greek bailout referendum poll
- Reuters: ECB signals it could loosen bank funding if Greeks vote 'Yes'
- MarketWatch: Stop lying to Greeks: Life without the euro is great
- New York Times: I.M.F. Agrees With Athens That Greece Needs Debt Relief
- Bloomberg: Greece Needs $40 Billion in Fresh Euro-Area Money, IMF Says
- MQL5 Blogs: Creditors to Greece: No further talks until after July 5 referendum!
- Guardian: Greece's highest court to rule on legality of referendum
What's new in the world: policy, economic indicators, events
- BBC News: Eurozone economic growth speeds up
- Bloomberg: Forget Greece, We're Going to Spain
- New York Times: If Greece Defaults, Imagine Argentina, but Much Worse
- MarketWatch: Fed still on track for September hike, say economists
- MQL5 Blogs: Roubini: Worries that Fed rate hike will negatively impact emerging markets exaggerated
- MQL5 Blogs: Does upbeat U.K. data mean sooner rate hikes?
- MQL5 Blogs: Not just franc. U.S.-Europe TTIP is likely to add more pain for Switzerland
- New York Times: Weak Power Grids in Africa Stunt Economies and Fire Up Tempers
- BBC News: S Korea to inject $10bn into economy after Mers outbreak
- New York Times: Jitters in Tech World Over New Chinese Security Law
- Reuters: California edges out natural gas
- New York Times: U.S. Leaves the Markets Out in the Fight Against Carbon Emissions
Currency and commodity market news
- CNBC: Greek referendum: Buy or dump the euro?
- MQL5 Blogs: Bank of America Merrill Lynch for EURUSD: 'We keep our end-year projection to 1.00'
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound to Euro Exchange Rate: Prospect of 1.43 Remains Alive
- Pound Sterling Live: The Reasons for the Incredible Euro Exchange Rate Recovery
- MQL5 Blogs: Danske Bank - 'Buy SEK, NOK, CHF And Sell NZD, USD, CAD this week'
- Bloomberg: The Devalued Greek Currency Has Already Arrived. It's the Euro
- Kitco News: Uncertainty To Rule Gold Market Next Week – Analysts
- Kitco News: Main Street Bearish On Gold For Fifth Straight Week; Wall Street Slightly Bullish
- Kitco News: 100% Surge In Gold & Silver Coin Sales – U.S. Mint
- MQL5 Blogs: Deflation is a trend right now, but what does it mean for the metals? - Video
- Bloomberg: Shale Boom Shows Strength as Rigs Gain With Oil Under $60
- BBC News: Fracking 'could lower house prices' says draft official report
- MQL5 Blogs: West - Iran détente: less sanctions - more oil and gas?
Stock market news
- Bloomberg: China Tells Investors: Go Ahead, Bet the House on Stocks
- CNBC: Why are China’s stock markets so volatile?
- Bloomberg: BNP, Credit Suisse Upgrade China Brokers Just as Market Plunges
- Bloomberg: What Is to Be Done? Possible Steps to Stem China’s Stocks Rout
- Reuters: China hunts for 'manipulators' as stocks tumble
- CNBC: European stocks that should be Grexit-proof
Company news
- Bloomberg: Barclays Names KPMG Auditor, Replacing PwC After a Century
- Bloomberg: Russian Banks Scale Back London Growth Plans as Sanctions Bite
- MarketWatch: Aetna to buy Humana in $37 billion merger deal
- Bloomberg: Alibaba Arm Eyes More Capital to Build China Financial Empire
- New York Times: The Next Mark Zuckerberg Is Not Who You Might Think
- New York Times: As More Tech Start-Ups Stay Private, So Does the Money
- Forbes: Apple iOS 8.4: Should You Upgrade?
- Forbes: Apple iOS 8.4 Has One Nasty Surprise
- BBC News: BP to pay £12bn for Gulf oil spill
- Guardian: Uber suspends French ride-sharing service in 'gesture of peace'
Self-development for traders
- MarketWatch: 5 biggest money mistakes that Gen Xers and Gen Yers make
- MarketWatch: Why it’s a good time to become a stockbroker
- Forbes: Is This The Wrong Time To Invest New Money?
- Barron's: Mario Gabelli: 4 New Stock Picks
- CNNMoney: 7 stocks to buy in July
- Forbes: How To Raise A Billionaire: An Interview With Elon Musk's Father, Errol Musk
- CNNMoney: 3 investing tips from a Vanguard expert
- Forbes: Forbes Billionaires: Full List Of The 500 Richest People In The World 2015