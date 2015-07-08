Grexit volatility potential

Dear Trader,



The uncertainty surrounding the ongoing Greece debt negotiations is generating an increased volatility in the markets, this has increased as a of the result of the referendum held Sunday the 5th July 2015.

There is the possibility that the announcement over the coming weekends will have a significant impact on the market open at the beginning of the week. With this in mind, and with the usual aim of protecting its clients, ActivTrades might temporarily increase the margin required over the weekends, probably by 4 times in all of the following instruments as of the upcoming Friday 10th; 17th; 24th July 2015. In that event, a confirmation notice will be sent the same day by 12:00 CET, or earlier.



FOREX: EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF EURGBP EURHUF EURJPY EURNOK EURNZD EURPLN EURSEK EURSGD EURTRY EURUSD

INDICES: Blg20Jul15 Bra50Aug15 Esp35Jul15 Euro50Sep15 Fra40Jul15 Ger30Sep15 GerTecSep15 HKIndJul15 Ind50Jul15 Ita40Sep15 Jp225Sep15 Neth25Jul15 Nor25Jul15 Swi20Sep15 UK100Sep15 Usa500Sep15 UsaIndSep15 UsaRusSep15 UsaTecSep15 UsaVixJul15 USDIndSep15



FINANCIALS EuBblSep15 EuBundSep15 EuStzSep15 UsaTBSep15 UsaTNSep15



METALS: Gold, Palladium, Platinum, Silver



Please highly consider this preliminary notice and review your account accordingly to ensure that you have enough available margin to support your open positions and in the probable scenario of a “weekend” margin increase . You may deposit additional funds or close positions as needed. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact our support team. Kind regards,

Your ActivTrades Team

