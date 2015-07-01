Unique Digital Currency Platform Launches Indiegogo Campaign

MoBUinet is a platform where digital currencies can be utilized as they have always been intended to be used as a practical solution enabling everyone to achieve their goals, regardless of social, geographic or financial constraints. The ambition of moBUinet is to help people and businesses around the world to interact, cooperate and exchange in order to combine their resources and talents for their mutual benefit.

The founders of moBUinet believe that the current recession has further magnified the disconnect in the lives, whereby everyone lives in a world with abundant resources though limited opportunity. This according to them has been a result of the global financial system not being capable of combining exuberant capital and technologies.

As a result, everyone will have more chances to earn more and then use the earnings without leaving the vibrant cosmopolitan world of digital currencies. The bigger the community – the more options to use decentralized currencies everyone have – and the more valuable they are.