Margin requirement increase on EUR

Dear Matthew,
Due to uncertainty in the markets brought about by the current situation with Greece, margin requirements for all EUR pairs will be increased from 1% to 2% as of 20:00 server time TODAY (June 26th) and will revert to 1% at 22:00 server time on Sunday (June 28th).
Please monitor your account prior to 20:00 today and adjust your positions (if required) to avoid potential margin call / stop-out.
As ever, if you have questions or need some assistance, our friendly live-chat team are standing by.
Regards,
Customer Services
Tallinex Limited
The Jaycees Building, Stoney Ground
PO Box 362, Kingstown, VC0100
St Vincent and the Grenadines
https://www.tallinex.com
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