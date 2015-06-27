Margin requirement increase on EUR

Dear Matthew,



Due to uncertainty in the markets brought about by the current situation with Greece, margin requirements for all EUR pairs will be increased from 1% to 2% as of 20:00 server time TODAY (June 26th) and will revert to 1% at 22:00 server time on Sunday (June 28th).



Please monitor your account prior to 20:00 today and adjust your positions (if required) to avoid potential margin call / stop-out.



As ever, if you have questions or need some assistance, our friendly live-chat team are standing by.



Regards,





Customer Services

Tallinex Limited

The Jaycees Building, Stoney Ground

PO Box 362, Kingstown, VC0100

St Vincent and the Grenadines

https://www.tallinex.com

Privacy: You have been sent this email because of your existing relationship with Tallinex Limited - a company registered in St Vincent and the Grenadines (No. 22199 IBC 2014). We will send you similar updates periodically.

HIGH RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange trading carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage creates additional risk and loss exposure. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance. You could lose some or all of your initial investment; do not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Educate yourself on the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions.