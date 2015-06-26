New MetaTrader 5 Android - Built-In Emails and Sending Logs to Technical Support in One Click

The latest version of MetaTrader 5 for Android provides new features that enable convenient communication with brokers and application developers. Traders can anytime contact their broker using the built-in mailing system or send system logs to the application developers in one step by tapping the "Send log" button.







Support for graphical objects will be added in one of the future versions. Make sure you keep a close eye on our update releases.

