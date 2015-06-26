New MetaTrader 5 Android - Built-In Emails and Sending Logs to Technical Support in One Click
26 June 2015, 12:28
The latest version of MetaTrader 5 for Android provides new features that enable convenient communication with brokers and application developers. Traders can anytime contact their broker using the built-in mailing system or send system logs to the application developers in one step by tapping the "Send log" button.

New MetaTrader 5 Android

Support for graphical objects will be added in one of the future versions. Make sure you keep a close eye on our update releases.

Do you enjoy using the MetaTrader 5 Android application? Rate it in Google Play. Do you have a comment? Please write a review and we will consider your suggestions. Thank you in advance for your feedback.

