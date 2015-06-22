The U.S. Threatened Economic Recession This Year.

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The market appeared a bit relieved after the Central Bank of the United States (us) The Fed decided not to raise interest rates in the near future. But observers of The Gloom, Boom & Marc Faber Doom or frequently accosted Mr. Doom says should rise in interest rates is not cause for concern.
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"I doubt they (the Fed) will raise the interest rate this year, I think interest rates will stay at zero," said Faber quoted from CNBC.
According to him, the u.s. economy was not good. One of the problems is that the prices of goods and increased the cost of living. "For most households, the cost of living rose very substantially and their purchasing power so limited," he said.
In addition, further Faber, tax revenue in the u.s., corporate taxes are likely to be stagnant. Individual tax rises would also be bad for the economy. Even Faber predicted the us will be in recession for six months.
Recession is technically defined as economic growth declines in two quarters in a row. This is not the first time the Feber issued a statment pessimistic.
At that time, in October 2009, he also never throw a similar statment. In which he said the economy is not too good. "I already have a negative view of this since some time ago," tukasnya.
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