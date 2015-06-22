The U.S. Threatened Economic Recession This Year.

The market

appeared

a bit

relieved

after the

Central Bank of the

United States

(us)

The Fed

decided not to

raise

interest rates

in the near future

.

But

observers of

The

Gloom

,

Boom

&

Marc Faber

Doom

or

frequently

accosted

Mr.

Doom

says

should

rise in

interest rates

is not

cause for concern

.

"I doubt they ( the Fed ) will raise the interest rate this year, I think interest rates will stay at zero ," said Faber quoted from CNBC .

According to him, the u.s. economy was not good. One of the problems is that the prices of goods and increased the cost of living . "For most households, the cost of living rose very substantially and their purchasing power so limited, " he said.

In addition, further Faber, tax revenue in the u.s., corporate taxes are likely to be stagnant. Individual tax rises would also be bad for the economy. Even Faber predicted the us will be in recession for six months.

Recession is technically defined as economic growth declines in two quarters in a row. This is not the first time the Feber issued a statment pessimistic .