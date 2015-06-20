Euro Pressured Greece Debt Negotiations, The More Heat

The u.s. dollar rises on trading session seemed Friday (6/19) this afternoon against the major currencies including the Euro. The u.s. dollar recover performance after descending from the dovish FOMC statement due, and supported by the US labor data which is not too bad night last despite the U.S. inflation rate is still low.





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EUR/USD slumped 0.48 to persenke positions 1.18390 this afternoon, with the talks Greece debt growing chaos heats up. Greece, the European Union and the IMF again roll out the evening meetings, and discussed the follow-up to the issue of pelunanasa Greece debt scheduled to fall on June 30, later. At the end of this month, Athens must melunas at the IMF loan of 1.6 billion euros.









IMF Threatens Disqualification

The Chairman of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, even throw statement loud enough, that if Greece does not melunas his debts on time, then Greece will inevitably face bankruptcy and will be disqualified from the list of recipients of the aid the IMF funding.



