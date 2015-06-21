EURJPY Price Action Analysis - crossed 23.6% Fibo level at 137.47 together with 100 SMA from below to above for the primary bullish condition

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.22 10:56

Societe Generale: Greece is not the biggest EUR/USD driver (based on efxnews article)

"You could be forgiven for thinking that the biggest driver of the EUR/USD rate is not Greek debt talks, but the pricing of the December 2016 Fed Funds futures contract. This closed on Friday at 1.02%, the lowest level since mid-May."





"Neither is high profile enough to change market thinking about Fed policy, which prices a 1% rise in rates over 18 months. All of which just suggests we will get a stronger dollar once a faster pace of fed rate hikes is priced in, but this needs a catalyst that today’s data won’t provide. In the meantime, we watch the combination of (super-low) Fed pricing and hope of a Greek deal boost risk sentiment and undermine the dollar for the start of the week."