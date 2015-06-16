Smartphone maker Xiaomi announced that Wang Xiang, former Qualcomm global senior vice president, will join Xiaomi as senior vice president

Lei Jun, Xiaomi's founder, chairman and chief executive officer, said that Wang is an experienced manager. He has a deep understanding of the communications industry and has made important contributions to support the global development of Chinese mobile terminal industry. Wang helped the establishment of the strategic partnership between Qualcomm and Xiaomi and continues to promote it. With his outstanding leadership, industrial background, and close relationship with various parties in the mobile ecosystem, Wang will help Xiaomi gain greater success in strategic cooperation and important cooperating partner relationship sector.



Xiaomi and Qualcomm have maintained a long-term and close strategic cooperation partnership. Qualcomm is an important chip supplier for Xiaomi as well as an initial investor. With the joining of Wang, the two parties' relationship is expected to further build.

