Xiaomi - Exclusive Partnership With Flipkart In India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi announced that the company has terminated its exclusive cooperation with Flipkart, a leading e-commerce provider in India, and signed agreements instead with Amazon and Snapdeal for the sales of smartphones in India.



Xiaomi started an exclusive cooperation with Flipkart for the sale of its smartphones when the company entered the Indian market last year. The news to drop Flipkart was unexpected and the company did not provide concrete details on whether the relationship soured.



China's Xiaomi is good at phone device marketing and the company recently started selling phone accessories on its official website Mi.com. By adding Amazon and Snapdeal as its partners, Xiaomi will be able to provide products on all the three top e-commerce platforms in India.