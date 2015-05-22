Weekly digest May 18-22: Main events from Greek talks to Fed's economic thinking

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Greece talks come back into focus. Analysts consider 'Grexit' to be necessary. But does it have to be permanent?
- MQL5 Blogs: Ifo's Sinn: 'Grexit' is necessary, but it doesn't have to be permanent
- MarketWatch: Fed's Fischer: Very likely eurozone will survive Greek crisis
- Bloomberg: Merkel Stamps Out Optimism on Greece After Tsipras Talks
- Guardian: Greece says reform deal can come in 10 days, but Merkel is cautious
- Bloomberg: Greek Finances to Stagger On Longer Than You Think
- Guardian: Fight to save the Greek pension takes centre stage in Brussels and Athens
- MarketWatch: This is how Greece should handle its crisis
- CNBC: Greece's new currency would be 'rubbish': Citi's Buiter
This week's main events, analysis: Fed's economic thinking; Eurozone economic outlook; Japan's GDP drivers; Gaza economy and unemployment
- MQL5 Blogs: Does Fed see real picture of economy? Let us refer to economic thinking...
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Do not await rate lift-off until 2016 - Video
- CNBC: Fed minutes can hinder policy debate: Willams
- CNBC: Euro zone outlook brightest 'in seven long years': Draghi
- MarketWatch: Domestic demand drives German GDP
- BBC News: EU agrees €1.8bn loan to cash-strapped Ukraine
- Deutsche Welle: Airbus warns of British exit from EU
- MQL5 Blogs: Why Pimco stays away from emerging-market cocos and why BlackRock sticks to the opposite
- MQL5 Blogs: King Abdullah II: Jordan is safe for investment despite Middle East tensions
- MQL5 Blogs: Why Japan's Q1 growth drivers may cool in Q2
- CNBC: BOJ keeps massive monetary stimulus intact
- MarketWatch: China getting worried about U.S.-led Pacific trade deal
- Deutsche Welle: Japan, China spar over Asian infrastructure
- Guardian: Gaza economy 'on verge of collapse', with world's highest unemployment
Commodity and forex market news: Why you should stay dollar bullish; Scenarios for oil prices; Analysts on gold's rally.
- MQL5 Blogs: Bank of America: Stay dollar bullish, euro approaches its top!
- MQL5 Blogs: Research firm: Gold production tumbled in Q1
- Bloomberg: Does Gold Have More Room to Run?
- MQL5 Blogs: Gold: what analysts think on metal's recent rally
- CNBC: US oil production slows, but don't blame frackers
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman Sachs announces "New oil order", sees oil at $50
- Reuters: Commodities, precious metals funds outflows biggest since 2013: Lipper
- MarketWatch: 5 scenarios for oil prices, including a meltdown
- MarketWatch: OPEC may condemn the world to an oil glut for years
- CNBC: Oil price fall may have helped Gulf producers
- Forbes: Gas Prices Should Remain Low And Could Hit $2 By Fall
Company news: Samsung's disastrous Galazy S6 sales; Why Apple could rise 50%; Cars recalling; Attempts of China's Xiaomi to conquer Western consumers.
- CNBC: Morgan Stanley explains why Apple could rise 50%
- Forbes: Apple iOS 9 Leaks Reveal Major Feature And Smart New Look
- Forbes: Samsung Silent On Disastrous Galaxy S6 Sales
- Reuters: Lufthansa CEO advocates random psych tests for pilots: FAZ
- MQL5 Blogs: Will China's Xiaomi make it in the West given its poor experience in India?
- BBC News: Mazda and Mitsubishi recall cars over Takata airbags
- Forbes: Companies Poised For Best 2015 Earnings Per Share Growth
Self-development for traders: Gartley trading method; Stocks hedge funds love the most; Why extreme rich are winning.
- MQL5 Blogs: Video Manual - Factor Models in Practice by Quantitative Strategist Ernest Chan
- MQL5 Blogs: Something to Read - The Gartley Trading Method
- MarketWatch: 50 stocks that hedge funds like the most
- CNNMoney: Buffett: 'The extreme rich are clearly winning'
- CNBC: Black: Icahn 'the brilliant investor of our age'
- Forbes: 5 Ways To Protect Yourself Against Debit Card Fraud
- Bloomberg: At $50, This Fake Apple Watch Offers Features the Real One Lacks