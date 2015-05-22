Weekly digest May 18-22: Main events from Greek talks to Fed's economic thinking
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest May 18-22: Main events from Greek talks to Fed's economic thinking

22 May 2015, 17:59
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Greece talks come back into focus. Analysts consider 'Grexit' to be necessary. But does it have to be permanent?

This week's main events, analysis: Fed's economic thinking; Eurozone economic outlook; Japan's GDP drivers; Gaza economy and unemployment

Commodity and forex market news: Why you should stay dollar bullish; Scenarios for oil prices; Analysts on gold's rally.

Company news: Samsung's disastrous Galazy S6 sales; Why Apple could rise 50%; Cars recalling; Attempts of China's Xiaomi to conquer Western consumers.

Self-development for traders: Gartley trading method; Stocks hedge funds love the most; Why extreme rich are winning.

#interest rates, Fed, Apple, weekly digest, Xiaomi, Grexit, Samsung S6