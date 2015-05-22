Weekly digest May 18-22: Main events from Greek talks to Fed's economic thinking

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Greece talks come back into focus. Analysts consider 'Grexit' to be necessary. But does it have to be permanent?



This week's main events, analysis: Fed's economic thinking; Eurozone economic outlook; Japan's GDP drivers; Gaza economy and unemployment



Commodity and forex market news: Why you should stay dollar bullish; Scenarios for oil prices; Analysts on gold's rally.



Company news: Samsung's disastrous Galazy S6 sales; Why Apple could rise 50%; Cars recalling; Attempts of China's Xiaomi to conquer Western consumers.



Self-development for traders: Gartley trading method; Stocks hedge funds love the most; Why extreme rich are winning.

