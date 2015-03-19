Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi plans to open 100 experience stores in India in 2015

According to Xiaomi, those experience stores will not sell any products. Instead, they will become channels for Indian consumers to experience Xiaomi products.



Xiaomi entered the Indian market in July 2014 and its products are mainly sold via the local e-commerce operator Flipkart.com. India is currently the third largest smartphone market in the world.



Manu Jain, Xiaomi's head of India operations, said that those service and experience stores will have areas between 500 square feet and 1,000 square feet. They are expected to be launched during the first week of April 2015 in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore.



Jain also said that though Xiaomi started selling the Hongmi Note via retail stores of Bharti Airtel, the largest carrier in India, from January 2015, the company has not yet discussed cooperation with any offline partners.