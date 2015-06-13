EUR / USD Sliding Lower After IMF Stopped On Greek Debt Talks

The euro slipped lower against the US dollar on Friday, as fears over a potential Greek default intensified after the International Monetary Fund chose to leave the negotiations and as demand for the greenback remained supported ahead of upcoming US data.

EUR / USD hit 1.1218 during late Asian trade, the session low and the pair subsequently consolidated at 1.1224, shedding 0.28%. The pair was likely to find support at 1.1080, the low of September 8 and resistance at 1.1332, Thursday's low.

The single currency fell over 1% against the dollar on Thursday as the IMF withdrew from the talks after accusing Athens Greek debt failed to compromise on the reform of the labor market and pensions. The IMF said his negotiators had stopped the talks in Brussels after reaching an impasse and will return to Washington.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is scheduled to resume talks in Brussels with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday. However, the meeting is now in doubt.

A government spokesman said the Greek negotiating team was "ready" to intensify efforts to wrap up a deal "even in the next 24 hours." Meanwhile, demand for the dollar remained supported as investors eyed a preliminary report on US consumer sentiment later in the day, for more indications Further on economic power.

On Thursday, the US Labor Department said the number of individuals filing for initial jobless benefits in the week ending June 6 unexpectedly increased by 2,000 to 279,000.