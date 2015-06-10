YEN sending USDJPY down below 123.00, an instant 1.4 % loss.

Technically USDJPY could continue falling towards 122.00 but if we get a retracement to the upside, we could use it for short trades. 123.75 with stop of 50 MA 124.29. ( L4,61.8, previous triple bottom swing ) shows confluence and now moment sellers should reject the price towards 122.00. Have in mind that the pair is moving and that we might see a new low even without a retracement. But just in case, 123.75 is the zone to short into.