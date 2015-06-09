Gold this week: Keep an eye on interest rates around the globe, PPI - Video

Kitco News analyst Frank Holmes shares his view on how gold will perform this week.

Last week was a dollar week which surged after a robust U.S. jobs report was released.



Holmes notices that not only America saw a rally, but also Germany with government bonds surging as inflation is coming back to the region.

He considers the metal is likely to reach bottom in the second half of the year, although it usually bottoms in May or June. Analyst also mentions such influencing factors as the wedding season in India and the PPI which could be the metal's biggest threat.



