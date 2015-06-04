Chinese fresh fruit and vegetable e-commerce provider Fruitday.com closes latest round of investment of USD70 million

Chinese fresh fruit and vegetable e-commerce provider Fruitday.com announced that the company has completed its series C financing of USD70 million. The investment will be used for the company's basic construction, team development, nationwide business expansion, and upstream supply chain construction.

The B2C e-commerce giant JD.com led the investment, and SIG and Clearvue participated.

With the investment, JD will further improve its market reach. In the future, Fruitday.com can be an important supplier to JD's online fruit channel. Meanwhile, JD can provide logistics support to Fruitday.com to help the company expand market share across China.

Shen Haoyu, chief executive officer of JD, said that e-commerce will become a major channel for fruit and fresh food consumption in China in coming years. The investment in Fruitday.com will benefit JD's in-depth development in the vertical sector and enhance their platform position.