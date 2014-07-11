GBP/USD Offers Range Trading Opportunities Between Key Levels

0
- GBP/USD Technical Strategy: Sidelines Preferred
- Narrow range between 1.7100 and 1.1710 remains in play
- Dojis denote deliberation as consolidation continues
GBP/USD: Range Remains In Force As Doji Signal Trader Indecision
Drilling down to the four hour chart; several Dojis near 1.7170 suggest
hesitation from traders near the key technical level. A test of the
range-bottom at 1.7100 may afford new long entries as the recent range
remains intact.
GBP/USD: Doji Denotes Hesitation Near Key Resistance