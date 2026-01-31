The 80/20 EA Setup: A Clean MT5/MT4 Trading Stack That Works Without 1000 Settings

Most traders fail with EAs for a boring reason:
They build a complicated setup they can’t maintain.
It becomes:
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too many inputs
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too many bots
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too many “optimizations”
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too many things that can break
Then when results get shaky, they panic and change everything.
If you want automation that actually works, you need an 80/20 approach:
the simplest setup that captures most of the benefit.
This post gives you that stack.
The 80/20 rule for automated trading
You don’t need:
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12 robots
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complex dashboards
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endless optimizations
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“AI settings” everywhere
You need:
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clean execution
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a stable base portfolio
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risk control
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patience (sample size)
That’s it.
Part 1 — Broker: your execution foundation (don’t skip this)
If execution is bad, you will misjudge everything.
For EAs, I recommend regulated brokers with reliable conditions:
IC Trading – Raw spreads / low-cost execution
https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO
Pepperstone – Compatible with most EA strategies
https://bit.ly/4ophy72
This is especially important if you trade:
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Gold (XAUUSD)
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breakouts
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volatile sessions
Good execution makes your EA results reflect the strategy, not the broker.
Part 2 — Minimum viable portfolio (2 engines, not 10 bots)
The fastest way to reduce frustration is to stop relying on one EA.
A simple 2-engine portfolio gives you diversification without complexity:
Engine 1: USDJPY Trend (H1)
JPY Trend EA ProTrading — 74 USD
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157484
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157485
Engine 2: Gold Breakout (M15)
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading — 74 USD
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157465
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157466
Why this works:
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two different behaviors (trend vs volatility)
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fewer settings to mess up
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easier tracking and decision-making
Most blowups happen when traders add bots without controlling total risk.
Two engines is enough to start properly.
Part 3 — Risk: one rule that keeps everything stable
Before you adjust anything, set a simple portfolio rule:
Portfolio Risk Budget (total risk cap)
Examples:
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Conservative: 1% total portfolio risk
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Balanced: 2% total portfolio risk
Then split it:
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50/50 (USDJPY/Gold)
or
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60/40 (if you want Gold lower)
Do not run “full risk” on both.
That’s how people accidentally double risk and call it “diversification”.
Part 4 — VPS: do you need it?
If you want your EAs to run cleanly:
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24/5 uptime
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no laptop sleep mode issues
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stable connection
Then yes, a VPS helps.
But here’s the 80/20 version:
If you run EAs seriously, treat it like infrastructure.
A stable environment removes random failures and missed trades.
Part 5 — The No-Touch Rule (the secret most traders refuse to follow)
Once you go live, stop tweaking.
You need sample size.
Basic thresholds:
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0–30 trades: behavior only
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30–80 trades: early evaluation
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80–200 trades: real decisions
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200+ trades: system understanding
Most traders never get clean data because they keep changing things.
Automation works when you let it work.
Part 6 — Scaling: stop chasing challenges (Axi Select)
If you want to scale capital, don’t get trapped in “challenge mode”.
Compare Axi Select:
https://bit.ly/48TlcAc
If you trade systematically (especially with automation), it’s one of the few scaling paths worth evaluating instead of obsessing over challenge resets.
The full 80/20 stack (copy/paste)
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Broker
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IC Trading: https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO
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Pepperstone: https://bit.ly/4ophy72
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Portfolio (2-engine)
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USDJPY Trend EA (H1)
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Gold Breakout EA (M15)
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Risk rule
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total portfolio risk cap (1–2%)
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split risk across both EAs (60/40 or 50/50)
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VPS
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recommended for stability if running EAs seriously
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No-Touch Rule
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do not tweak until you have sample size
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Scaling model to compare
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Axi Select: https://bit.ly/48TlcAc
Quick Links
Axi Select: https://bit.ly/48TlcAc
IC Trading: https://bit.ly/3KvI9RO
Pepperstone: https://bit.ly/4ophy72
JPY Trend EA ProTrading (MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157484
JPY Trend EA ProTrading (MT4): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157485
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading (MT5): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157465
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading (MT4): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157466