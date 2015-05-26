EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging started within the bearish; waiting for direction

H4 price
is on primary bearish market condition with secondary ranging between 1.0884 support and 1.1007 resistance levels.
- Chinkou Span line is located too far for any good possible breakout/breakdown today.
- The price is located below Ichimoku cloud/kumo which is indicating the primary bearish market condition
- The nearest support level for H4 price is 1.0884
|Resistance
|Support
|1.0986
|1.0884
|1.1007
|N/A
If
H4 price will break 1.0884 support level on close H4 bar so the primary bearish will be continuing.
If H4 price will break 1.1007 resistance level so the bear market rally will be started today.
If not so we may see the ranging market between 1.0884 support and 1.1007 resistance levels.
- Recommendation for short: watch H4 price to break 1.0884 support for possible sell trade
- Recommendation to go long: watch H4 price to cross 1.1007 resistance for possible buy trade
- Trading Summary: bearish
SUMMARY : bearish