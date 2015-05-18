Max Keiser: Most terrifying words politicians say, Britain in focus - Video

Why "independence" is the creepiest word U.K.'s Prime Minister David Cameron has ever said, why Mr Cameron did not say a thing about banks breaking the law and what is meant by "passively tolerant society" - these and other topics are in the center of Max Keiser's new episode called "26 Most Terrifying Words".

Mr Keiser and Stacy Herbert continue with the discussion of vigilante governments and bond vigilantes. The host also interviews Harry Cole about the Conservative party victory in General Election 2015. The conversation also touches Scotland, the EU referendum and the TTIP trade deal.





