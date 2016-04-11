EU Referendum Officially Kicks Off This Week - TDS

Research Team at TDS, suggests that the UK’s EU Referendum officially kicks off on Friday.



Key Quotes



“Thursday afternoon sees the Electoral Commission announce the lead groups for the campaign, and the choice for the Leave side could have FX implications: if the Farage-affiliated Grassroots Out! (GO!) group is chosen over the Boris Johnson-affiliated Vote Leave, expect a bounce in sterling as the chance of Conservative Party split is reduced and BoJo is pushed to the sidelines. On the Remain side, the umbrella Stronger In Europe group is broadly expected to win the lead.”





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