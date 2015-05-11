Bank of England leaves policy unchanged, FTSE 100 slightly rises

As expected, the Bank of England made no changes to monetary policy at its meeting on Monday.



The British currency was hardly impacted by the decision holding steady around $1.5484.



Late Friday, sterling traded at $1.5375.

The regulator maintained its lending rate at a record low of 0.5% which has been held at that level since March 2009.

The bank’s quantitative-easing program was also left unchanged at 375 billion pounds ($579.5 billion). Minutes from the meeting will be released on May 20.



The FTSE 100 index was also little changed after Monday’s decision, rising 0.2% at 7,059.08.