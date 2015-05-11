Bank of England leaves policy unchanged, FTSE 100 slightly rises
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Bank of England leaves policy unchanged, FTSE 100 slightly rises

11 May 2015, 13:43
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As expected, the Bank of England made no changes to monetary policy at its meeting on Monday.

The British currency was hardly impacted by the decision holding steady around $1.5484.

Late Friday, sterling traded at $1.5375.

The regulator maintained its lending rate at a record low of 0.5% which has been held at that level since March 2009.

The bank’s quantitative-easing program was also left unchanged at 375 billion pounds ($579.5 billion). Minutes from the meeting will be released on May 20.

The FTSE 100 index was also little changed after Monday’s decision, rising 0.2% at 7,059.08.

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