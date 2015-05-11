Economic calendar May 11-15

Below you can find a brief outline of what will happen in the starting week - which is likely to impact markets. No major events are happening today, Monday, thus the calendar will start with Tuesday.

The dollar finished the previous week in a positive note, boosted by the positive report from the U.S. Labor Department indicating that the economy continues to grow.



The data, however, did not convince markets the Fed is likely to raise rates in the mid-year.

The euro was lower against the greenback and the British currency with the pound surging after the U.K. general election and the victory of the Conservative party.



Tuesday, May 12

The Economic and Financial Affairs Council is to hold talks in Brussels.

Wednesday, May 13

The euro area is to report on the highly awaited data on first quarter economic growth. Later in the day, the European Central Bank is to publish the minutes of its latest meeting.

The U.S. is to post data on retail sales.

Thursday, May 14

New Zealand is to report on private sector data on manufacturing activity and official data on retail sales.

The U.S. is to publish reports on producer prices and initial jobless claims.

Friday, May 15

The U.S. is to finish the week with reports on industrial production, manufacturing activity in the New York region and consumer sentiment.