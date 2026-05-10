MSX AI SuperTrend Premium v3.90 – User Guide & Presets

MSX AI SuperTrend Premium v3.90 is an adaptive trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and high-volatility markets on M1–M5 timeframes. The EA combines adaptive SuperTrend execution, directional pyramid stacking, ATR volatility intelligence, partial profit booking, and advanced capital protection systems.Recommended Environment
✔ XAUUSD / BTCUSD
✔ M1–M5 timeframes
✔ Low-spread ECN broker
✔ VPS recommended
Important Multi-Chart Rule
When running multiple charts or symbols:
✔ ALWAYS use different Magic Numbers.
Example:
XAUUSD M1 = 1001 BTCUSD M5 = 2001
This prevents:
- trade conflicts
- trend-state overlap
- partial-close interference
Core Input Settings
Trend Engine
ATRPeriod
Controls SuperTrend sensitivity.
Lower = faster entries
Higher = smoother trend filtering
Multiplier
Controls trend confirmation strength.
Lower = aggressive
Higher = safer filtering
Heikin Ashi Engine
Use_HeikinAshi_Source
TRUE:
- smoother trend behavior
- lower noise
FALSE:
- faster reactions
- more aggressive entries
Trade Mode
Inp_One_Trade_Per_Trend
TRUE:
- only one trade allowed per trend
- hard lock resets only on real trend reversal
FALSE:
- enables controlled multi-position mode
Multi-Position Hard Lock
Inp_Max_Trades_HardLock
TRUE:
- once max trades reached, no more entries until true trend reversal
FALSE:
- dynamic recycling mode allows new entries after positions close
Max Trades Per Trend
Inp_Max_Trades_Per_Trend
Controls maximum directional stacking.
Recommended:
2–5
Close on Trend Reversal
Inp_Close_On_Trend_Reverse
TRUE:
- closes all positions on SuperTrend reversal
FALSE:
- positions remain open until SL/TP/other exits
Spread & Slippage Protection
Inp_Use_Spread_Filter
Blocks entries during high spread conditions.
Inp_Max_Spread_Points
Maximum allowed spread.
Inp_Use_Slippage_Control
Protects execution quality during volatile conditions.
EMA Pre-Trade Filter
Inp_Use_EMA_PreTrade_Filter
Additional trend alignment filter.
Enabled:
- fewer trades
- stronger confirmation
Disabled:
- faster entries
- more aggressive behavior
EMA Exit Engine
Inp_Use_EMA_Exit
Soft trend exit system using EMA structure.
Useful for:
- trend weakening detection
- smoother exits
ATR Spike Filter
Use_ATR_Spike_Filter
Blocks weak or fake breakout spikes.
Recommended:
TRUE
Trend Strength Filter
ST_Min_Reversal_Strength
Controls minimum reversal breakout quality.
Higher value:
- stronger confirmation
- fewer reversals
SL/TP Mode
Inp_Use_ATR_SLTP
TRUE:
- adaptive volatility-based SL/TP
FALSE:
- fixed point SL/TP
Fixed SL/TP
Inp_Fixed_SL_Points
Fixed stop loss distance.
Inp_Fixed_TP_Points
Fixed take profit distance.
ATR Dynamic SL/TP
Inp_ATR_SL_Mult
SL volatility multiplier.
Inp_ATR_TP_Mult
TP volatility multiplier.
Higher values:
- wider targets
- longer trend holding
Lot Size System
Inp_Use_Risk_Lot
TRUE:
- dynamic risk-based lot sizing
FALSE:
- fixed lot mode
Risk Inputs
Inp_Risk_Percent
Risk per trade.
Recommended:
0.5% – 2%
Inp_Max_Lot_Cap
Maximum allowed lot protection.
Inp_Min_Free_Margin_Perc
Minimum remaining free margin safety.
Total Risk Protection
Inp_Use_Total_Risk_Limit
Limits combined exposure of all open positions.
Inp_Max_Total_Risk_Percent
Recommended:
3% – 8%
Pyramid Distance Engine
Inp_Min_Pyramid_Distance_ATR
Minimum ATR spacing between stacked positions.
Lower:
- tighter stacking
Higher:
- safer spacing
Recommended:
0.20 – 0.60
Partial Profit Engine
Inp_Use_Partial_Close
Enables partial profit booking.
Inp_Partial_Trigger_Percent
Profit trigger level.
Inp_Partial_Close_Percent
Volume percentage to close.
Purpose:
- lock profits
- reduce exposure
- allow runner positions
Loss Scaling Engine
Inp_Use_Loss_Scaling
Adaptive exposure reduction during adverse movement.
NOT martingale.
Inp_Loss_Trigger_Percent
Loss trigger threshold.
Inp_Loss_Close_Percent
Volume reduction percentage.
Daily Protection System
Inp_Use_Daily_Limits
Enables:
- daily profit target
- daily loss limit
Inp_Daily_Profit_Target_Percent
Stops trading after target reached.
Inp_Daily_Loss_Limit_Percent
Stops trading after daily loss reached.
Daily Drawdown Protection
Inp_Use_Daily_DD
Intraday peak-to-equity protection.
Inp_Daily_DD_Percent
Maximum intraday drawdown allowed.
Maximum Drawdown Protection
Inp_Use_Max_DD
Lifetime account protection.
Inp_Max_DD_Percent
Maximum total drawdown allowed.
Adaptive Volatility Engine
Inp_Use_Adaptive_Mode
Core volatility intelligence system.
Automatically adapts:
- lot sizing
- pyramid spacing
- SL/TP behavior
Volatility Ratios
Inp_LowVol_ATR_Ratio
Low volatility mode threshold.
Inp_HighVol_ATR_Ratio
High volatility threshold.
Inp_Extreme_Range_ATR_Mult
Extreme volatility detection.
Adaptive Lot Reduction
Inp_HighVol_Lot_Reduction
Reduces exposure during high volatility.
Inp_Extreme_Lot_Reduction
Further reduction during extreme markets.
Extreme Volatility Protection
Inp_Extreme_Disable_Trading
Stops new entries during extreme volatility conditions.
Adaptive SL/TP Engine
Inp_Use_Adaptive_SLTP
Separately adapts SL/TP during changing volatility.
Session Engine
Inp_Use_Session1/2/3
Controls allowed trading sessions.
Useful for:
- avoiding low liquidity
- avoiding unstable market hours
Session Close Protection
Inp_Use_Session_Close_Lock
Blocks new entries near session closing.
Weekend Protection
Inp_CloseBeforeWeekend
Closes positions before weekend.
Inp_CloseWeekendHour
Friday closing hour.
Market Open Delay
Inp_OpenDelayMinutes
Blocks entries immediately after weekly market open.
Recommended Presets
Conservative Gold
One Trade Per Trend = TRUE Hard Lock = TRUE Max Trades = 1–2 Risk = 0.5% – 1%
Balanced Gold
One Trade Per Trend = FALSE Hard Lock = TRUE Max Trades = 3 Adaptive Distance = 0.40 Risk = 1%
Aggressive Gold
Hard Lock = FALSE Max Trades = 5+ Risk = 2%+
BTCUSD Volatility Mode
Adaptive Mode = TRUE HighVol Protection = TRUE Hard Lock = TRUE Adaptive Distance = 0.50+
Important Notes
✔ No martingale
✔ No recovery grid
✔ No uncontrolled averaging
The EA focuses on:
- structured trend execution
- adaptive volatility control
- directional multi-position management
- capital protection stability
Forward testing and proper risk management are always recommended.