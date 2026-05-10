MSX AI SuperTrend Premium v3.90 – User Guide & Presets
Trading Systems

MSX AI SuperTrend Premium v3.90 – User Guide & Presets

10 May 2026, 03:59
Som Prakash Gehlot
Som Prakash Gehlot
0
173

MSX AI SuperTrend Premium v3.90 is an adaptive trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and high-volatility markets on M1–M5 timeframes. The EA combines adaptive SuperTrend execution, directional pyramid stacking, ATR volatility intelligence, partial profit booking, and advanced capital protection systems.

Recommended Environment

✔ XAUUSD / BTCUSD
✔ M1–M5 timeframes
✔ Low-spread ECN broker
✔ VPS recommended

Important Multi-Chart Rule

When running multiple charts or symbols:

✔ ALWAYS use different Magic Numbers.

Example:

                                                XAUUSD M1 = 1001
BTCUSD M5 = 2001

This prevents:

  • trade conflicts
  • trend-state overlap
  • partial-close interference
Core Input Settings

Trend Engine

ATRPeriod

Controls SuperTrend sensitivity.

Lower = faster entries
Higher = smoother trend filtering

Multiplier

Controls trend confirmation strength.

Lower = aggressive
Higher = safer filtering

Heikin Ashi Engine

Use_HeikinAshi_Source

TRUE:

  • smoother trend behavior
  • lower noise

FALSE:

  • faster reactions
  • more aggressive entries
Trade Mode

Inp_One_Trade_Per_Trend

TRUE:

  • only one trade allowed per trend
  • hard lock resets only on real trend reversal

FALSE:

  • enables controlled multi-position mode
Multi-Position Hard Lock

Inp_Max_Trades_HardLock

TRUE:

  • once max trades reached, no more entries until true trend reversal

FALSE:

  • dynamic recycling mode allows new entries after positions close
Max Trades Per Trend

Inp_Max_Trades_Per_Trend

Controls maximum directional stacking.

Recommended:

                                                2–5

Close on Trend Reversal

Inp_Close_On_Trend_Reverse

TRUE:

  • closes all positions on SuperTrend reversal

FALSE:

  • positions remain open until SL/TP/other exits
Spread & Slippage Protection

Inp_Use_Spread_Filter

Blocks entries during high spread conditions.

Inp_Max_Spread_Points

Maximum allowed spread.

Inp_Use_Slippage_Control

Protects execution quality during volatile conditions.

EMA Pre-Trade Filter

Inp_Use_EMA_PreTrade_Filter

Additional trend alignment filter.

Enabled:

  • fewer trades
  • stronger confirmation

Disabled:

  • faster entries
  • more aggressive behavior
EMA Exit Engine

Inp_Use_EMA_Exit

Soft trend exit system using EMA structure.

Useful for:

  • trend weakening detection
  • smoother exits
ATR Spike Filter

Use_ATR_Spike_Filter

Blocks weak or fake breakout spikes.

Recommended:

                                                TRUE

Trend Strength Filter

ST_Min_Reversal_Strength

Controls minimum reversal breakout quality.

Higher value:

  • stronger confirmation
  • fewer reversals
SL/TP Mode

Inp_Use_ATR_SLTP

TRUE:

  • adaptive volatility-based SL/TP

FALSE:

  • fixed point SL/TP
Fixed SL/TP

Inp_Fixed_SL_Points

Fixed stop loss distance.

Inp_Fixed_TP_Points

Fixed take profit distance.

ATR Dynamic SL/TP

Inp_ATR_SL_Mult

SL volatility multiplier.

Inp_ATR_TP_Mult

TP volatility multiplier.

Higher values:

  • wider targets
  • longer trend holding
Lot Size System

Inp_Use_Risk_Lot

TRUE:

  • dynamic risk-based lot sizing

FALSE:

  • fixed lot mode
Risk Inputs

Inp_Risk_Percent

Risk per trade.

Recommended:

                                                0.5% – 2%

Inp_Max_Lot_Cap

Maximum allowed lot protection.

Inp_Min_Free_Margin_Perc

Minimum remaining free margin safety.

Total Risk Protection

Inp_Use_Total_Risk_Limit

Limits combined exposure of all open positions.

Inp_Max_Total_Risk_Percent

Recommended:

                                                3% – 8%

Pyramid Distance Engine

Inp_Min_Pyramid_Distance_ATR

Minimum ATR spacing between stacked positions.

Lower:

  • tighter stacking

Higher:

  • safer spacing

Recommended:

                                                0.20 – 0.60

Partial Profit Engine

Inp_Use_Partial_Close

Enables partial profit booking.

Inp_Partial_Trigger_Percent

Profit trigger level.

Inp_Partial_Close_Percent

Volume percentage to close.

Purpose:

  • lock profits
  • reduce exposure
  • allow runner positions
Loss Scaling Engine

Inp_Use_Loss_Scaling

Adaptive exposure reduction during adverse movement.

NOT martingale.

Inp_Loss_Trigger_Percent

Loss trigger threshold.

Inp_Loss_Close_Percent

Volume reduction percentage.

Daily Protection System

Inp_Use_Daily_Limits

Enables:

  • daily profit target
  • daily loss limit

Inp_Daily_Profit_Target_Percent

Stops trading after target reached.

Inp_Daily_Loss_Limit_Percent

Stops trading after daily loss reached.

Daily Drawdown Protection

Inp_Use_Daily_DD

Intraday peak-to-equity protection.

Inp_Daily_DD_Percent

Maximum intraday drawdown allowed.

Maximum Drawdown Protection

Inp_Use_Max_DD

Lifetime account protection.

Inp_Max_DD_Percent

Maximum total drawdown allowed.

Adaptive Volatility Engine

Inp_Use_Adaptive_Mode

Core volatility intelligence system.

Automatically adapts:

  • lot sizing
  • pyramid spacing
  • SL/TP behavior
Volatility Ratios

Inp_LowVol_ATR_Ratio

Low volatility mode threshold.

Inp_HighVol_ATR_Ratio

High volatility threshold.

Inp_Extreme_Range_ATR_Mult

Extreme volatility detection.

Adaptive Lot Reduction

Inp_HighVol_Lot_Reduction

Reduces exposure during high volatility.

Inp_Extreme_Lot_Reduction

Further reduction during extreme markets.

Extreme Volatility Protection

Inp_Extreme_Disable_Trading

Stops new entries during extreme volatility conditions.

Adaptive SL/TP Engine

Inp_Use_Adaptive_SLTP

Separately adapts SL/TP during changing volatility.

Session Engine

Inp_Use_Session1/2/3

Controls allowed trading sessions.

Useful for:

  • avoiding low liquidity
  • avoiding unstable market hours
Session Close Protection

Inp_Use_Session_Close_Lock

Blocks new entries near session closing.

Weekend Protection

Inp_CloseBeforeWeekend

Closes positions before weekend.

Inp_CloseWeekendHour

Friday closing hour.

Market Open Delay

Inp_OpenDelayMinutes

Blocks entries immediately after weekly market open.

Recommended Presets

Conservative Gold

                                                One Trade Per Trend = TRUE
Hard Lock = TRUE
Max Trades = 1–2
Risk = 0.5% – 1%

Balanced Gold

                                                One Trade Per Trend = FALSE
Hard Lock = TRUE
Max Trades = 3
Adaptive Distance = 0.40
Risk = 1%

Aggressive Gold

                                                Hard Lock = FALSE
Max Trades = 5+
Risk = 2%+

BTCUSD Volatility Mode

                                                Adaptive Mode = TRUE
HighVol Protection = TRUE
Hard Lock = TRUE
Adaptive Distance = 0.50+

Important Notes

✔ No martingale
✔ No recovery grid
✔ No uncontrolled averaging

The EA focuses on:

  • structured trend execution
  • adaptive volatility control
  • directional multi-position management
  • capital protection stability

Forward testing and proper risk management are always recommended.