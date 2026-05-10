MSX AI SuperTrend Premium v3.90 – User Guide & Presets

MSX AI SuperTrend Premium v3.90 is an adaptive trend-following Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and high-volatility markets on M1–M5 timeframes. The EA combines adaptive SuperTrend execution, directional pyramid stacking, ATR volatility intelligence, partial profit booking, and advanced capital protection systems.

Recommended Environment

✔ XAUUSD / BTCUSD

✔ M1–M5 timeframes

✔ Low-spread ECN broker

✔ VPS recommended

Important Multi-Chart Rule

When running multiple charts or symbols:

✔ ALWAYS use different Magic Numbers.

Example:

XAUUSD M1 = 1001 BTCUSD M5 = 2001

This prevents:

trade conflicts

trend-state overlap

partial-close interference

Trend Engine

ATRPeriod

Core Input Settings

Controls SuperTrend sensitivity.

Lower = faster entries

Higher = smoother trend filtering

Multiplier

Controls trend confirmation strength.

Lower = aggressive

Higher = safer filtering

Use_HeikinAshi_Source

Heikin Ashi Engine

TRUE:

smoother trend behavior

lower noise

FALSE:

faster reactions

more aggressive entries

Inp_One_Trade_Per_Trend

Trade Mode

TRUE:

only one trade allowed per trend

hard lock resets only on real trend reversal

FALSE:

enables controlled multi-position mode

Inp_Max_Trades_HardLock

Multi-Position Hard Lock

TRUE:

once max trades reached, no more entries until true trend reversal

FALSE:

dynamic recycling mode allows new entries after positions close

Inp_Max_Trades_Per_Trend

Max Trades Per Trend

Controls maximum directional stacking.

Recommended:

2–5

Inp_Close_On_Trend_Reverse

Close on Trend Reversal

TRUE:

closes all positions on SuperTrend reversal

FALSE:

positions remain open until SL/TP/other exits

Inp_Use_Spread_Filter

Spread & Slippage Protection

Blocks entries during high spread conditions.

Inp_Max_Spread_Points

Maximum allowed spread.

Inp_Use_Slippage_Control

Protects execution quality during volatile conditions.

Inp_Use_EMA_PreTrade_Filter

EMA Pre-Trade Filter

Additional trend alignment filter.

Enabled:

fewer trades

stronger confirmation

Disabled:

faster entries

more aggressive behavior

Inp_Use_EMA_Exit

EMA Exit Engine

Soft trend exit system using EMA structure.

Useful for:

trend weakening detection

smoother exits

Use_ATR_Spike_Filter

ATR Spike Filter

Blocks weak or fake breakout spikes.

Recommended:

TRUE

ST_Min_Reversal_Strength

Trend Strength Filter

Controls minimum reversal breakout quality.

Higher value:

stronger confirmation

fewer reversals

Inp_Use_ATR_SLTP

SL/TP Mode

TRUE:

adaptive volatility-based SL/TP

FALSE:

fixed point SL/TP

Inp_Fixed_SL_Points

Fixed SL/TP

Fixed stop loss distance.

Inp_Fixed_TP_Points

Fixed take profit distance.

Inp_ATR_SL_Mult

ATR Dynamic SL/TP

SL volatility multiplier.

Inp_ATR_TP_Mult

TP volatility multiplier.

Higher values:

wider targets

longer trend holding

Inp_Use_Risk_Lot

Lot Size System

TRUE:

dynamic risk-based lot sizing

FALSE:

fixed lot mode

Inp_Risk_Percent

Risk Inputs

Risk per trade.

Recommended:

0.5% – 2%

Inp_Max_Lot_Cap

Maximum allowed lot protection.

Inp_Min_Free_Margin_Perc

Minimum remaining free margin safety.

Inp_Use_Total_Risk_Limit

Total Risk Protection

Limits combined exposure of all open positions.

Inp_Max_Total_Risk_Percent

Recommended:

3% – 8%

Inp_Min_Pyramid_Distance_ATR

Pyramid Distance Engine

Minimum ATR spacing between stacked positions.

Lower:

tighter stacking

Higher:

safer spacing

Recommended:

0.20 – 0.60

Inp_Use_Partial_Close

Partial Profit Engine

Enables partial profit booking.

Inp_Partial_Trigger_Percent

Profit trigger level.

Inp_Partial_Close_Percent

Volume percentage to close.

Purpose:

lock profits

reduce exposure

allow runner positions

Inp_Use_Loss_Scaling

Loss Scaling Engine

Adaptive exposure reduction during adverse movement.

NOT martingale.

Inp_Loss_Trigger_Percent

Loss trigger threshold.

Inp_Loss_Close_Percent

Volume reduction percentage.

Inp_Use_Daily_Limits

Daily Protection System

Enables:

daily profit target

daily loss limit

Inp_Daily_Profit_Target_Percent

Stops trading after target reached.

Inp_Daily_Loss_Limit_Percent

Stops trading after daily loss reached.

Inp_Use_Daily_DD

Daily Drawdown Protection

Intraday peak-to-equity protection.

Inp_Daily_DD_Percent

Maximum intraday drawdown allowed.

Inp_Use_Max_DD

Maximum Drawdown Protection

Lifetime account protection.

Inp_Max_DD_Percent

Maximum total drawdown allowed.

Inp_Use_Adaptive_Mode

Adaptive Volatility Engine

Core volatility intelligence system.

Automatically adapts:

lot sizing

pyramid spacing

SL/TP behavior

Inp_LowVol_ATR_Ratio

Volatility Ratios

Low volatility mode threshold.

Inp_HighVol_ATR_Ratio

High volatility threshold.

Inp_Extreme_Range_ATR_Mult

Extreme volatility detection.

Inp_HighVol_Lot_Reduction

Adaptive Lot Reduction

Reduces exposure during high volatility.

Inp_Extreme_Lot_Reduction

Further reduction during extreme markets.

Inp_Extreme_Disable_Trading

Extreme Volatility Protection

Stops new entries during extreme volatility conditions.

Inp_Use_Adaptive_SLTP

Adaptive SL/TP Engine

Separately adapts SL/TP during changing volatility.

Inp_Use_Session1/2/3

Session Engine

Controls allowed trading sessions.

Useful for:

avoiding low liquidity

avoiding unstable market hours

Inp_Use_Session_Close_Lock

Session Close Protection

Blocks new entries near session closing.

Inp_CloseBeforeWeekend

Weekend Protection

Closes positions before weekend.

Inp_CloseWeekendHour

Friday closing hour.

Inp_OpenDelayMinutes

Market Open Delay

Blocks entries immediately after weekly market open.

Conservative Gold

Recommended Presets

One Trade Per Trend = TRUE Hard Lock = TRUE Max Trades = 1–2 Risk = 0.5% – 1%

Balanced Gold

One Trade Per Trend = FALSE Hard Lock = TRUE Max Trades = 3 Adaptive Distance = 0.40 Risk = 1%

Aggressive Gold

Hard Lock = FALSE Max Trades = 5+ Risk = 2%+

BTCUSD Volatility Mode

Adaptive Mode = TRUE HighVol Protection = TRUE Hard Lock = TRUE Adaptive Distance = 0.50+

Important Notes

✔ No martingale

✔ No recovery grid

✔ No uncontrolled averaging

The EA focuses on:

structured trend execution

adaptive volatility control

directional multi-position management

capital protection stability

Forward testing and proper risk management are always recommended.