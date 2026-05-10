⏳ 10 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader is at its lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

$69 Is Not The Price Because It Is Cheap. It Is The Price Because The Window Is Closing.

Nova DNA Trader is not $69 because it is a budget product. It is $69 because this is a launch window with a hard deadline, and the deadline is 10 days away.

After May 20 it goes to $199. That is what it will cost from that point on. Not as a punishment for waiting. Just as the actual price once this window is gone.

The EA is the same at $69 and $199. Seven major forex pairs built in. Tested over 16 years of data. Ready to run the moment you attach it. The only thing that changes on May 20 is the number you pay.

The Easiest Way To Decide

Download the free demo. Drop it into the Strategy Tester. Pick any of the seven built-in pairs. Watch it run.

You will see how it trades in a real trend. You will see it do nothing in a ranging market. You will see the equity curve across years of data without anyone choosing what to show you. The full picture, honest and unfiltered.

That is the only pitch needed. Either what you see is what you have been looking for, or it is not. The demo answers that question for free before you spend a single cent.

But the price answers that question for $130 more if you wait until after May 20.

Download The Free Demo | $69 Until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.