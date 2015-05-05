USDJPY Technical Analysis 2015, 03.05 - 10.05: Daily Breakout Reversal to Primary Bullish Trend

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.03 08:39

Monthly Forex Forecast: May 2015 (based on dailyforex article)

The USD has fallen meaningfully in value over the past 1 month and 3 month periods. This is a significant quantitative change in the market and is suggestive of continuing USD weakness over the coming month. Next, it should be noted that both the GBP and the JPY have been enjoying steady movement overall for many months, with the GBP rising and the JPY falling. Over the past 3 months, we are also seeing strong turnarounds from bearish to bullish in CAD and NZD, and in AUD to a lesser extent. This suggests that the current month will see rises in GBP, CAD, NZD and AUD, and falls in USD and JPY – in these orders of preference.

Many traders believe fundamental factors should either be ignored completely, or taken as the primary factor to consider in entering or exiting a trade. Fundamental analysis is best used as a final filter in deciding whether to take a trade that already looks good from a technical perspective.

Therefore let’s consider the aforementioned currencies from a fundamental perspective. Both the GBP and the CAD have higher base rates than the USD. Of the three currencies, the market probably sees the next rate rise as most likely to come in the GBP, closely followed by the USD. The USD is seen as having the strongest economy, but that perception is arguably under threat now. The CAD may be impacted by the price of oil with a positive correlation, and the price of oil is bouncing back and rising strongly. Overall it seems that the fundamental factors are mixed and questionable enough to probably not be a block in the direction of the trades discussed.