Canadian-American film production studio Lionsgate Films moving ahead towards accepting bitcoin for online stores

Talking about the partnership GoCoin’s CEO and co-founder Steve Beauregard said that he was happy about the latest decision by Lionsgate, a leading global entertainment company with a strong and diversified presence in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, family entertainment, etc.



Thus, this Hollywood studio is working towards allowing Bitcoin enthusiasts to watch movies through digital currency payments. Talking at the occasion Lionsgate Senior Vice President Peter Wilkes said that the company continues to explore innovative new technologies for connecting with next generation consumers. He admitted the company is intrigued by the possibilities offered by Bitcoins in media space.



As GoCoin nullifies the high volatility risk in cryptocurrencies, eliminates cost frauds associated with credit cards, and there are no chargebacks, it is emerging as a leading choice among the customers who are for safe and secure transactions. Also, as the company charges only 1% in transaction fee, which when compared with other solutions providers like PayPal, looks pretty cool for customers.

