EURJPY May-December 2015 Forecast: correction within the bullish with the possible reversal to the bearish

Tenkan-sen line is located above Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator for the primary bullish with 149.75 resistance and 126.89 support levels.



Local downtrend as a secondary correction was estimated by AbsoluteStrength indicator and TrendStrength indicator on MN bar: price is trying to break 126.89 support level for the correction to be continuing.

Chinkou Span line is located to be very close to the monthly price for possible breakdown of the price movement from above to below.



Ichimoku cloud/kumo and Senkou Span A line as a virtual border between the primary bullish and primary bearish on the chart are located to be close to the price for good possible breakdown with the reversal of the price movement from bullish to the bearish market condition in 2015 on monthly timeframe.



Nearest support level is 126.89



Nearest resistance level is 149.75

If MN price will break 126.89 support level on close monthly bar so the secondary correction will be continuing with the good possibility to the reversal of the price movement to the bearish market condition in 2015

If MN price will break 149.75 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing

If not so the price will be ranging between 126.89 and 149.75 levels

Resistance

Support

149.75 126.89 1.6892

116.65

