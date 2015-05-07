AUDUSD May-December 2015 Forecast: ranging bearish breakdown with 0.7532 support level

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.08 07:15

Goldman Sachs sees upside risks in nonfarm payrolls despite soft ADP (based on forexlive article)

Goldman Sachs sees nonfarm payrolls matching the 230K consensus estimate, despite just 169K jobs in Wednesday's ADP employment report.

"While labor market indicators were mixed in April, the employment components of service sector surveys were strong and better weather conditions should provide a boost. In addition, we see some upside risk to our forecast from a calendar effect," they wrote.

The market is likely priced below the 230K consensus, somewhere closer to 200K, so a stronger reading would give the US dollar a lift.

"We expect the unemployment rate to decline by one-tenth to 5.4% and average hourly earnings to rise 0.2%," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote.