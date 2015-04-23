CRUDE OIL Weekly Technical Analysis - bearish; market rally to be started with 64.85 resistance and 52.49 support levels
  • Tenkan-sen line is located below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator with 64.85 resistance and 52.49 support level on W1 timeframe for the primary bearish market condition to be continuing
  • Weekly price is located below Senkou Span A line which is virtual border between the bearish and the bullish on the chart
  • Senkou Span A line is located too far from the price for any possible reversal of the price movement from the bearish to the bullish in the near future
  • Price channel indicator is showing the uptrend which was started during the last week.
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator estimated the secondary market rally within the primary bearish to be started on open W1 bar.
  • Chinkou Span line of Ichimoku indicator is located far from the price for any possible breakout or breakdown of the price movement in the near future.
  • Nearest resistance levels are 64.85 and 82.15
  • Nearest support level is 52.49

Resistance
Support
64.85
52.49
82.15
N/A

Trend:

  • H4 - correction within the bullish
  • D1 - correction within the bullish
  • W1 - market rally within bearish
  • MN1 - ranging bearish
