BitGo - Seamless and Secure Bitcoin Trading Infrastructure with TradeBlock: Bitcoin Security will be Higher Priority

BitGo, the leader in Bitcoin security, announces that it has entered into a partnership with online cryptocurrency data provider TradeBlock. The purpose behind the partnership is to take assistance from TradeBlock’s execution and analysis tools to provide a complete security and transaction solution for private and institutional Bitcoin traders.



At the occasion TradeBlock CEO Greg Schvey said that today’s trading environment demands flexible, responsive and highly connected infrastructure. At the same time it also wants to remain completely secure and in such a situation the two companies that are known in the industry for their solution can serve the purpose well. He says that the combination of TradeBlock’s execution and analysis tools with BitGo’s class leading multi-signature security creates the most powerful of feature set available to traders today. Nonetheless, the agreement entered into provides that BitGo and TradeBlock will work to create seamless interoperability between the companies’ product suites. He admitted that BitGo and TradeBlock’s solutions together represent the cutting edge of modular, managed infrastructure. Formed not long ago, BitGo pioneered multi-sig technology in 2013 and since then it has developed a wide range of products and solutions that set the bar for Bitcoin security.



At the time when Bitcoin security is becoming a prominent issue, BitGo offers Security as a Service products targeted towards both the consumer and enterprise markets that include API-based security. The Bitcoin management infrastructure and insurance-backed Bitcoin theft and loss prevention is emerging as a popular trend.



