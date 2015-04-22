Bitcoin Conference Prague on 14th May
Currency

Bitcoin Conference Prague on 14th May

22 April 2015, 03:11
BlondieNews
BlondieNews
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Prague is going to hold the Bitcoin Conference on 14th May which is expected to attract Bitcoin enthusiasts from around the world, particularly from the Europe. The organizers claim:

Bitcoin Conference Prague - what to expect ?

  • Conference covering the latest and hottest topics of the year: forecasts, analysis, best deals for work with cryptocurrencies; 
  • Exhibition area - an opportunity to get acquainted with the market leaders, innovative products and to obtain first-hand information. Everything that can help your business become more successful will be presented there;
  • Start-up Alley - new ideas and new offers. The most unexpected and interesting solutions that will touch your feelings! 

What will be discussed:

  • Bitcoin 2015 - what to expect and what to be afraid of
  • Blockchain - future prospects
  • Cryptocurrency Security - myth or achievable reality 
  • Investment climate - where you can make fortune
  • Legislative regulation - international experience
  • Bitcoin in gambling
#bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Prague