Bitcoin Conference Prague on 14th May

Prague is going to hold the Bitcoin Conference on 14May which is expected to attract Bitcoin enthusiasts from around the world, particularly from the Europe. The organizers claim:

Bitcoin Conference Prague - what to expect ?

Conference covering the latest and hottest topics of the year: forecasts, analysis, best deals for work with cryptocurrencies;

covering the latest and hottest topics of the year: forecasts, analysis, best deals for work with cryptocurrencies; Exhibition area - an opportunity to get acquainted with the market leaders, innovative products and to obtain first-hand information. Everything that can help your business become more successful will be presented there;

- an opportunity to get acquainted with the market leaders, innovative products and to obtain first-hand information. Everything that can help your business become more successful will be presented there; Start-up Alley - new ideas and new offers. The most unexpected and interesting solutions that will touch your feelings!

What will be discussed: