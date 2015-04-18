Technical Analysis for USDCHF - Ranging Breakdown

1
- Tenkan-sen line is located below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku
indicator with 0.9539 D1 support level which was broken by open bar on daily timeframe for bearish breakdown to be continuing.
- AbsoluteStrength indicator and TrendStrength indicators are in contradiction with each other indicating possible sideway market condition for D1 price.
- “USDCHF has reversed from 9 year trendline resistance. Focus is on the median line (about .9300) that extends off of the 2012 high. This line crosses through highs in 2013 and the October 2014 low. The 52 week MA is near this line as well.”
- Chinkou Span line came to be very close to D1 price for good possible breakdown of the price movement for this coming week.
Trend:
- H4 - bearish
- D1 - bearish breakdown
- W1 - bearish breakdown
- MN1 - ranging bullish